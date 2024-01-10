Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $44,975.69 on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $881.28 billion and approximately $39.48 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.53 or 0.00528856 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00198897 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00018053 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About Bitcoin

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,594,606 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

