Bitcoin Private Hits One Day Volume of $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00046416 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00044126 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00016038 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000559 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.