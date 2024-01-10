BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

DSU opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 72.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

