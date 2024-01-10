BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:CII opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 158,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 47,553.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

