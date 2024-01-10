BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:CII opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $19.39.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
