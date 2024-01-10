BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE BKT opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $13.30.
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
