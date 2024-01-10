BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BKT opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Income Trust

About BlackRock Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 167,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 627,209 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 315,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

