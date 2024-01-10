BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0447 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

BIGZ opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 303,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $2,320,183.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,759,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,759,425.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 8,886,686 shares of company stock worth $62,379,820 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Articles

