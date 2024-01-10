BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BKN stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 125,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 237.4% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 272,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 191,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.