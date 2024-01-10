BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock Latin American’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Latin American Price Performance
Shares of BRLA stock opened at GBX 451.55 ($5.76) on Wednesday. BlackRock Latin American has a 1 year low of GBX 331.53 ($4.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 462 ($5.89). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 413.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 406.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About BlackRock Latin American
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Latin American
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Insiders started buying U-Haul stock, and then this happened
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Penny stock watch: Is it time to take a bit out of BARK, Inc.?
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Big gains on the horizon for shipping stocks in Red Sea conflict?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.