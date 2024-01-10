BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock Latin American’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BRLA stock opened at GBX 451.55 ($5.76) on Wednesday. BlackRock Latin American has a 1 year low of GBX 331.53 ($4.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 462 ($5.89). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 413.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 406.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

