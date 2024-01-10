BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 115,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 494,931 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 239,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 119,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 92,351 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

