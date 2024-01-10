BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $157,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

