BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

MHD opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.