BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

