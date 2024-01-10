BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MVT opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the first quarter worth $192,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

