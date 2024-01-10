BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniVest Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MVF stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 301,294 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 94.1% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 476,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 231,009 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 225,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 201,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 193,965 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

