BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

MIY stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $12.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

