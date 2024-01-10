BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

MYN stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.