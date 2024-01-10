BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MPA opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,112.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,750,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,273,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 126,217 shares of company stock worth $1,344,235 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

