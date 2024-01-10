BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE:MYI opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYI. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth $105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter worth $110,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth $113,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter worth $121,000. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

