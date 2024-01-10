B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Raises Dividend to GBX 20 Per Share

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 560.20 ($7.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 559.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 559.56. The company has a market cap of £5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,620.00 and a beta of 1.04. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 429.60 ($5.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 618.20 ($7.88).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 540 ($6.88) to GBX 640 ($8.16) in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 645 ($8.22) to GBX 630 ($8.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 513 ($6.54) to GBX 550 ($7.01) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 541 ($6.90).

Insider Buying and Selling at B&M European Value Retail

In other news, insider Mike Schmidt sold 17,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.97), for a total value of £93,290.85 ($118,917.59). Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.