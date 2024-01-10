Bone Biologics (BBLG) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bone Biologics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bone Biologics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A -$1.49 million -0.10 Bone Biologics Competitors $1.14 billion $95.77 million 22.96

Bone Biologics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics. Bone Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

43.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bone Biologics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -142.95% -93.35% Bone Biologics Competitors -89.01% -83.33% -20.68%

Risk and Volatility

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics’ rivals have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bone Biologics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Bone Biologics Competitors 358 959 2181 85 2.56

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 17.82%. Given Bone Biologics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bone Biologics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Bone Biologics rivals beat Bone Biologics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.