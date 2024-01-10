Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,492.15.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,489.23 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,179.32 and a 1 year high of $3,580.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,261.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,079.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

