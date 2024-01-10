Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,489.23 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,179.32 and a twelve month high of $3,580.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,261.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,079.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,492.15.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

