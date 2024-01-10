BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 59.1% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 369.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 43,971 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,872. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.