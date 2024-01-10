Brady Family Wealth LLC Sells 305 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.8% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,392,000. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

