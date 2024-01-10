Bray Capital Advisors Buys 1,202 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 840.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $332,276,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,757,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,584,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

