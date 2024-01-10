Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $3,075,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,871,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $3,075,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,871,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,193,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $269,456,471 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $261.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.35 and its 200 day moving average is $222.82. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.16 and a twelve month high of $268.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $252.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

