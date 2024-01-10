Bray Capital Advisors Has $355,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

WFC opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $178.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

