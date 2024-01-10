Bray Capital Advisors Has $857,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

PRU opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average is $95.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

