Bray Capital Advisors Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.49. The firm has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

