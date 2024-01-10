Brio Consultants LLC Acquires 503 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 273,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 36,799 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,256. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.08. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $71.82 and a one year high of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

