Brio Consultants LLC Acquires 6,961 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,111,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 467.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 958,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 789,334 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 356,384 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 785,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after acquiring an additional 317,303 shares in the last quarter.

INTF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,288. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $973.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

