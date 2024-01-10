Brio Consultants LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.11% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,719,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 27,619 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NUSC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.18. 80,669 shares of the stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

