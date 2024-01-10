Brio Consultants LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,016 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 70,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $74.74. 7,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,139. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $75.87.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.