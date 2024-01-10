Brio Consultants LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $449,086,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.92. The stock had a trading volume of 38,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

