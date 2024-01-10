Brio Consultants LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,476,000 after buying an additional 434,818 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 43,342 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV remained flat at $46.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 84,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,896. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

