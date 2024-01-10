Brio Consultants LLC Has $4.91 Million Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.69% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after buying an additional 504,457 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,138,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,028,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,283,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 114,076 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FTLS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.20. 4,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,318. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average of $54.12. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.17 and a 1-year high of $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $769.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

