Brio Consultants LLC Trims Stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

NYSEARCA:PWZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. 758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,158. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

