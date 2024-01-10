Brio Consultants LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,195,000 after buying an additional 142,632,360 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,946,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,931,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,520,000 after buying an additional 1,066,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after buying an additional 625,337 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IGF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,490. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.907 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

