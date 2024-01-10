Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $944.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $944.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Broadcom stock opened at $1,082.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $506.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,008.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $914.58. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $549.99 and a 12-month high of $1,151.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 43.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

