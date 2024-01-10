Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.1% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 22,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,082.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $549.99 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,008.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $914.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

