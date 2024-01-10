Brokerages Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Price Target at $55.42

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. UBS Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

NEM stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

