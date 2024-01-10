Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Target Price at C$72.25

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$71.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$80.44. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$70.69 and a 12 month high of C$113.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.49). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of C$7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.70 billion. Analysts predict that Nutrien will post 6.5588235 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

