Brokerages Set Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Target Price at $24.60

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.18.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. CL King cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 33.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

