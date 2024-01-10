Brokerages Set Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Target Price at $24.60

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.18.
SILK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. CL King cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
NASDAQ SILK opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $58.04.
Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.
