Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,176,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,394 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for 5.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned approximately 0.13% of Brookfield worth $68,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its position in Brookfield by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,778 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,542,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,313,000 after buying an additional 5,521,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter valued at about $1,847,395,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $775,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Brookfield stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. 430,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -899.70%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

