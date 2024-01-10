Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 4.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

