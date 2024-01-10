BSW Wealth Partners Buys New Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Relx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Relx during the first quarter valued at about $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Relx by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 87,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RELX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($39.26) to GBX 3,200 ($40.79) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.31) to GBX 2,860 ($36.46) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,898.33.

Relx Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Relx stock opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10.

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.