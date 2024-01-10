BSW Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 1,658 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after acquiring an additional 560,479 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,374,000 after acquiring an additional 361,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,092 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.24.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.65. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $166.83.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

