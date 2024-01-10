BSW Wealth Partners Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.95.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $279.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.92. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

