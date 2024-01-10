BSW Wealth Partners Has $302,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $312.87 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $319.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.