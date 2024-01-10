BSW Wealth Partners Has $304,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Diageo were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DEO opened at $140.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.06 and its 200 day moving average is $157.24. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DEO

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.