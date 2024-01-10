BSW Wealth Partners Has $304,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Diageo were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of DEO opened at $140.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.06 and its 200 day moving average is $157.24. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
